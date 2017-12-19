Adebayo will enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Hawks.

The Heat are dealing with a plethora of injuries in the frontcourt, with the likes of Hassan Whiteside (knee), James Johnson (ankle) and Justise Winslow (knee) sitting out. For that reason, Adebayo is getting promoted to the top unit, playing alongside Kelly Olynyk in the frontcourt. With so few bodies available, Adebayo should get extended run during Monday's contest, providing a temporary uptick in fantasy value.