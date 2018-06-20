Adebayo will participate with the Heat's entry in the Summer League, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

It doesn't sound like Adebayo will play more than a few games, so the Heat are simply trying to get him some extra reps this offseason in preparation of his sophomore campaign. Adebayo was quite raw coming out of Kentucky last season and at just 20 years old, the added workload can only be beneficial in the long run. As a rookie, Adebayo averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 19.8 minutes, though there could be more run available in the frontcourt if the Heat and Hassan Whiteside end up parting ways after the relationship between the two sides appeared to sour last year.