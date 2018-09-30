Adebayo is dealing with a right AC joint sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

This is the first we're hearing of the injury, so it's unclear when Adebayo originally suffered it. Either way, with it being the preseason, the Heat won't risk his health further and Adebayo will get the night off for rest. There's certainly a chance he misses additional exhibition contests moving forward, but his next shot to take the court will come on Tuesday against the Hornets.