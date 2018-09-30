Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will miss preseason opener
Adebayo is dealing with a right AC joint sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
This is the first we're hearing of the injury, so it's unclear when Adebayo originally suffered it. Either way, with it being the preseason, the Heat won't risk his health further and Adebayo will get the night off for rest. There's certainly a chance he misses additional exhibition contests moving forward, but his next shot to take the court will come on Tuesday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...