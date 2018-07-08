Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will miss Sunday's summer league game
Adebayo will sit out Sunday's summer league matchup against the Hornets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Adebayo is likely just getting the game off for rest, which will also allow the Heat staff the chance to get a better and longer look at some of the more unproven talent on their summer league roster. The second-year big man is coming off an outing Saturday where he posted nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes. The team plays again on Tuesday, which will be Adebayo's next shot to get back on the floor.
