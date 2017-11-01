Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will move back to bench role
Adebayo will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Heat radio play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.
Adebayo has started the last three games for the Heat, averaging 7.7 points and 8.0 rebounds across 25.0 minutes during that span. However, Hassan Whiteside (knee) is back to full strength and taking back his starting spot, which sends Adebayo back to the bench. Prior to acting as a fill-in starter, Adebayo had seen just six total minutes over the first three games of the season, though his solid play with the top unit likely earned him more minutes in the rotation moving forward.
