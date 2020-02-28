Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will play Friday
Adebayo (ankle) will play on Friday against the Mavericks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
After initially being listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Adebayo will suit up. The big man was also initially listed as probable for Wednesday's loss against the Timberwolves, but ended up playing and supplied a line of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Expect the 22-year-old to look fairly unaffected by the ankle injury on Friday.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...