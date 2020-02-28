Adebayo (ankle) will play on Friday against the Mavericks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

After initially being listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Adebayo will suit up. The big man was also initially listed as probable for Wednesday's loss against the Timberwolves, but ended up playing and supplied a line of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Expect the 22-year-old to look fairly unaffected by the ankle injury on Friday.