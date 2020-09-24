Adebayo will play in Friday's Game 5 against Boston after appearing to suffer a left arm injury late in Game 4, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Adebayo got tangled up with Jayson Tatum while fighting for a rebound late in the fourth quarter and was in obvious discomfort over the final few minutes of the game. Postgame, coach Erik Spoelstra divulged few details, saying only that Adebayo was "fine" and noting that the big man was already icing his left arm. Speaking Thursday afternoon, Spoelstra gave reporters a definitive update: "He'll be ready to go tomorrow," Spoelstra said of Adebayo's status for Game 5. The All-Star finished Game 4 with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 41 minutes.