Adebayo (hamstring) will play in Monday's Game 4 versus Milwaukee, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for Game 4 after suffering a minor hamstring strain in Game 3. Through the first three matchups of the opening-round series, Adebayo has averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.