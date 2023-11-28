Adebayo (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play after missing Saturday's loss to the Nets due to a hip injury. The star center missed Miami's first matchup against the Bucks, but he's slated for a hefty role Tuesday with Jimmy Butler (ankle) unavailable. Adebayo has posted double-doubles in nine of his last 11 appearances, averaging 22.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes per game during that stretch.