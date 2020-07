Adebayo will play and start in Tuesday's scrimmage versus the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo cleared quarantine last Thursday but did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage. Expect the Heat to ease their prized big man back into the swing of things in the exhibition contest. However, all signs point to him being ready to go for Saturday's bubble opener versus the Nuggets.