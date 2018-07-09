Adebayo (rest) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's summer league game against the Jazz, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Adebayo got the night off for rest on Sunday, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup Tuesday following a one-game layoff. In four summer league outings thus far, including both Sacramento and Las Vegas games, Adebayo has averaged 11.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 25.9 minutes. He'll be on double-double watch one again Tuesday.