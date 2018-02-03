Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will start Saturday
Adebayo will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Hassan Whiteside out, the Heat will go with a new-look lineup, inserting Adebayo at center, with Kelly Olynyk at power forward. Justise Winslow will get the nod at the three, while Josh Richardson will slide down to the two alongside Goran Dragic.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 13 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Dominant showing off bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Heading back to bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays career-high 38 minutes•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will enter starting five Monday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.