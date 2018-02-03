Adebayo will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Hassan Whiteside out, the Heat will go with a new-look lineup, inserting Adebayo at center, with Kelly Olynyk at power forward. Justise Winslow will get the nod at the three, while Josh Richardson will slide down to the two alongside Goran Dragic.