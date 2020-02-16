Adebayo defeated seven other competitors Saturday to win the skills challenge during NBA All-Star weekend.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Adebayo was a heavy underdog in the competition, but both he and Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis defied the odds to reach the finals, beating out four other guards along the way. The 22-year-old became the first Heat player since Dwyane Wade in 2007 to take home the skills challenge. Adebayo is set to appear in his first All-Star Game on Sunday.