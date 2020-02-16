Heat's Bam Adebayo: Wins All-Star skills challenge
Adebayo defeated seven other competitors Saturday to win the skills challenge during NBA All-Star weekend.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Adebayo was a heavy underdog in the competition, but both he and Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis defied the odds to reach the finals, beating out four other guards along the way. The 22-year-old became the first Heat player since Dwyane Wade in 2007 to take home the skills challenge. Adebayo is set to appear in his first All-Star Game on Sunday.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.