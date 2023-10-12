Adebayo is out for Friday's preseason game versus the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo doesn't appear to have suffered an injury but is likely resting alongside many of Miami's other starters. Adebayo's next chance to play will be Sunday's preseason matchup with Memphis.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in Game 5 loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Huge double-double in Game 3•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Flirts with double-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Strong performance despite loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Struggles with shot in loss•