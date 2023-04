Adebayo (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington.

Adebayo totaled 14 points and eight boards in 24 minutes during the first half of Miami's current back-to-back Thursday, but he'll take a seat, along with Jimmy Butler (hand) and Kyle Lowry (knee) on Friday. Tyler Herro (quadriceps), Kevin Love (rib) and Max Strus (finger) are all questionable, so the Heat could have a skeleton squad available versus the Wizards, who'll also be resting a majority of their regulars.