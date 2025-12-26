Adebayo (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Adebayo popped up on Thursday's injury report due to lower back soreness, and he was downgraded to doubtful Friday before eventually being ruled out. Friday's contest is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the veteran center could be available to play against the Pacers on Saturday. Kel'el Ware should step into a larger role in Adebayo's absence, and more minutes will be available for the likes of Jaime Jaquez, Simone Fontecchio and Nikola Jovic (elbow).