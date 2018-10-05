Adebayo (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo was held out of practice Thursday while continuing to recover from a sprained right shoulder. The Heat won't risk further injury by playing him in an exhibition, so Kelly Olynyk and Udonis Haslem could see an uptick in minutes with Adebayo on the bench. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Magic.