Adebayo (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a sprained left toe he sustained in a loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 5. The star big man did participate in Sunday's practice, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Warriors. Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic are candidates for increased minutes with Adebayo sidelined.