Adebayo (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Charlotte, but he will travel with the team, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Adebayo will miss a fourth straight game due to a bruised left hip. In Adebayo's absence, Orlando Robinson has been operating as the starting center, but Kevin Love continues to play a key role off the bench. Adebayo's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in a home rematch versus the Hornets.