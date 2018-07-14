Heat's Bam Adebayo: Won't play Saturday
Adebayo (rest) won't play during Saturday's summer league game against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Adebayo, a veteran by summer league standards, will get Saturday's game off. In five appearances, he's averaged 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.5 minutes.
