Heat's Bam Adebayo: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Adebayo will miss a second straight game due to a toe injury. The team will likely pivot to Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
