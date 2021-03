Adebayo (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old missed the final game before the All-Star break with left knee tendinitis, and he remains unavailable for the second half of the season. KZ Okpala started at power forward in Adebayo's absence last time out, pushing Kelly Olynyk into the starting spot at center.