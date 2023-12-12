Adebayo (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise after coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that Adebayo doesn't have a return timetable. Given those comments and the fact it's the second half of a back-to-back set, Adebayo can be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls as well. Haywood Highsmith (back) remains out too, so Caleb Martin, Orlando Robinson and Kevin Love should garner sizable roles in Miami's frontcourt again.