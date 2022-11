Adebayo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Toronto.

Adebayo will miss his first game of the season due to a left knee contusion. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is considered questionable, while Udonis Haslem (personal) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) aren't with the team, so Miami may be extremely shorthanded against the Raptors. If Dedmon is also ruled out, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and two-way big man Orlando Robinson would all be candidates for increased roles.