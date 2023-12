Adebayo will not return to Thursday's game against the Pacers after getting hit in the hip. He finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes.

This is the same hip that has been giving him problems for several days now. If Adebayo is unable to play in Saturday's rematch against Indiana, we could see more of Caleb Martin with the Heat deploying some smaller lineups in Thursday's game.