Adebayo registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 109-101 loss to the Celtics.

Fresh off notching his third triple-double of the season a night earlier, Adebayo showed no signs of fatigue in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 22-year-old has continued to build a compelling case for his first All-Star nod throughout January, as he's averaging 16.9 points, 9.8 boards, 5.0 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 64.7 percent from the floor over 14 games this month.