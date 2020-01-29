Play

Adebayo registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 109-101 loss to the Celtics.

Fresh off notching his third triple-double of the season a night earlier, Adebayo showed no signs of fatigue in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 22-year-old has continued to build a compelling case for his first All-Star nod throughout January, as he's averaging 16.9 points, 9.8 boards, 5.0 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 64.7 percent from the floor over 14 games this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories