Mbeng was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Heat, who intend to sign him to an Exhibit 10 deal, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mbeng presumably signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets before they waived him Sunday, and he's now expected to compete for a spot on Miami's regular-season roster. The 23-year-old guard appeared in 15 regular-season games (five starts) with Utah last season, averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 32.8 minutes per showing.