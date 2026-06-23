Heat's Bobby Portis: Headed to Miami with Giannis

The Bucks traded Portis (wrist) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) to the Heat on Monday in exchange for Tyler Herro (foot), Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Portis spent six years in Milwaukee, winning a championship with Antetokounmpo in 2020-21 while playing a steady role off the bench throughout his tenure. He's averaged at least 10 points and five rebounds per game while shooting at least 35 percent from deep in each of his past nine seasons. Portis figures to be a key part of the new-look Heat, who lost most of their depth while acquiring a two-time MVP to pair with Bam Adebayo.