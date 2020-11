Tyree agreed Monday with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 contract, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Mississippi will get the opportunity to vie for a roster spot with Miami in training camp, but he'll mostly likely begin the 2020-21 season with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Tyree averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 34.6 minutes per game during his senior year of college.