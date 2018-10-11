Heat's Briante Weber: Four steals in preseason win
Weber finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four steals, three rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason victory over the Pelicans.
Weber was able to make an impact off the bench Wednesday against a depleted Pelicans outfit. It was a good night for the journeyman as he looks to secure himself a permanent roster spot after a number of seasons floating around the league. An effort like this will certainly do him no harm in his search for permanency but even still, he has no fantasy value at this point.
