Heat's Briante Weber: Inks contract with Heat
Weber signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Heat on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Weber has bounced around the league over the last three years, spending time on five different rosters. In his most recent 2017-18 campaign, Weber played in a combined 18 games between the Grizzlies and Rockets and averaged 2.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal across 13.2 minutes. The fact that his new contract is only partially guaranteed means it's essentially a training camp deal, so Weber will have to have a strong showing during camp and the preseason to have a shot at a final roster spot with the Heat. As of now, the guard is likely on the outside looking in.
