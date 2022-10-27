Martin accumulated 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Martin returned to the starting unit following a one-game suspension and posted his best game of the campaign, missing just one shot from the field, ending two boards shy of a double-double and contributing solid passing and defensive stats. He's not expected to stuff the stat sheet like this on a regular basis, though this performance is more in line with what's expected out of him given he endured a rough start to the season in his first three contests, scoring in single digits in all of them.