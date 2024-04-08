Martin contributed 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Pacers.

Martin was one of two Miami players with 20 or more points off the bench while leading all Heat bench players in shots made to go along with a trio of rebounds and a pair of assists to boost Miami in his sixth game of the year with 36 or more minutes. Martin has surpassed the 20-point mark in four games, his first since last doing so Dec. 11 against Charlotte. His 20-point outing was the second such performance while coming off the bench for the Heat.