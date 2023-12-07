Martin finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 win over Toronto.

It was also Martin's fifth career double-double as he and center Orlando Robinson combined for 24 of the Heat's 44 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Martin drew the start and he stepped up by leading in scoring for the second time this season while registering a plus-17 point differential, third highest on the team. He could continue to see more playing time moving forward for as long as Haywood Highsmith (back) and Tyler Herro (ankle) remain sidelined.