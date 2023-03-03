Martin (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin was a late addition to the injury report Friday afternoon, but he'll still suit up despite left ankle discomfort. He's been relegated to a reserve role with the addition of Kevin Love, but Martin is still averaging 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes across four straight appearances off the bench.