Martin (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin will be available and presumably draw a second straight start following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. In his first contest back, he posted four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal but was held scoreless across 19 minutes. Miami will be without Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (illness), so Martin may see increased usage against Minnesota.