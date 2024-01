Martin (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will make his first appearance since Christmas Day. Given the eight-game absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Martin limited Friday, but the Heat are going to be without Jimmy Butler (toe), Tyler Herro (shoulder) and Kyle Lowry (hand), leaving plenty of minutes available for Martin.