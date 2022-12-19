Martin (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs but later downgraded to doubtful and eventually ruled out due to the ankle injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's at least encouraging to see him not listed as doubtful or out. When available, the versatile forward has been a key piece of Miami's rotation, posting 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.