Martin amassed 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 victory over the Bulls.

Since returning to a 30-minute role over the past 10 games, Martin has been extremely efficient, averaging 17.0 points while connecting on 50.8 percent of 13.2 shots per game. Difficult matchups against the Timberwolves and Magic are on deck for Miami, but Martin's minute share has been strong and his usage rate is currently at a career-high 20.3 percent, which support his nightly floor.