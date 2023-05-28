Martin totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Martin moved into the starting lineup for Game 6, sending Kevin Love to the bench. The former finished second on the team in scoring behind Jimmy Butler and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the postseason. Martin has scored in double figures in all six matchups of the Eastern Conference Finals thus far, averaging 18.2 points on 58/46/87 shooting splits.