Martin tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 loss to the Warriors.

Martin has continued to receive nearly 30 minutes per game as one of the Heat's starting forwards. However, after shooting 7-of-8 from the field on Wednesday, Martin has shot below 50 percent every other game this season.