Martin totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Pacers.

It's the fourth-year forward's second double-double of the season, with both coming in the last four games, while the four steals ties his season high. After dealing with injuries in December and January, Martin appears to be back in form now, and over the last six contests he's averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.