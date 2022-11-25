Martin is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami's injury report remains extensive, and fantasy managers should check to see who's available closer to tipoff. It could be another skeleton crew Friday.
