Martin closed Monday's 101-93 loss to the Grizzlies with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt) in 34 minutes.

Martin scored in double-digits for the sixth consecutive game but failed to contribute outside of the points column. Although his role remains relatively consistent, his productivity has taken a hit over the past week as the Heat start to get their players back on the floor. He is fine to hold in deeper formats but for those in 12-team leagues, Martin is fine to release back into the wild.