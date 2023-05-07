Martin (back) is listed as questionable but expected to play in Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin continues to deal with a back issue after crashing into the bench in Game 2, but he's expected to suit up for a second straight contest. He posted three points and five rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in Game 3 and figures to see a similar role if he's cleared for Game 4.