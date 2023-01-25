Martin provided five points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 98-95 victory over the Celtics.

Martin saw his fewest minutes of the season during Tuesday's close win, mainly due to foul trouble. Even so, it was a bit surprising to see him play just 11 minutes in the absence of Jimmy Butler (back). Max Strus (37 minutes) and Haywood Highsmith (30 minutes) ended up seeing the biggest increases in workload. Martin continues to have value in deeper fantasy formats, though he's mostly valuable when the Heat are missing other starters.