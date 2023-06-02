Martin contributed three points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 104-93 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Martin was unable to maintain his momentum Thursday, scoring just three points on 1-of-7 shooting. Coming off a heroic performance in Game 7 against the Celtics, he came crashing back to earth against a much more well-rounded Nuggets outfit. Given what we know about Martin, he was always going to regress after putting together a historic shooting performance thus far in the playoffs. With that said, look for him to deliver an improved effort Monday.