Martin (back) is available for Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up despite battling a back issue he suffered in Game 2. Over the first three games of the second-round series, the versatile forward has averaged 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes, but those numbers are inflated due to a 22-point, eight-rebound performance as a starter in Game 2 when Jimmy Butler (ankle) was sidelined.