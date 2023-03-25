Martin (knee) is available for Saturday's tilt against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Martin has been quite healthy lately, appearing in 28 of the past 29 games. Since he was moved to the bench following the All-Star break, he's averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.4 minutes.
