Martin tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime win over the Hornets.

Martin has now played over 30 minutes in back-to-back games. Martin has also started in all 11 of his appearance, largely due to his defensive contributions. The 27-year-old forward is averaging a career-high in minutes (27.9), rebounds (4.5), assists (1.5) and steals (1.3).